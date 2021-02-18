Chelsea handed double injury boost ahead of Southampton clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel received a welcome boost with Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva returned to training ahead of his side's trip to St. Mary's on Saturday.

The Blues have won five and drawn one in Tuchel's first six games in charge, a run that has seen them enter the FA Cup quarter-final and break into the Premier League top-four for the first time in three months.

The German, who's made an encouraging start to life in west London, has been given a double boost ahead of his side's clash with the Saints at the weekend, with Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva returning to full training on Thursday morning, as reported by Football London.

Silva has recovered from a thigh injury he suffered during the Blues' 1-0 derby win at Tottenham in early February.

The Brazilian, 36, has been an instrumental part of the defence since his arrival from PSG in the summer, having made 21 appearances across all competitions since his switch from the Ligue 1 outfit.

Havertz, who sustained an issue in training in the days leading up to Chelsea's win over Spurs, participated in training as well however, it remains to be seen if the 21-year-old will be passed fit to feature against Ralph Hasenhüttl's side.

"I'm pretty sure we will see him [back to his best]. It takes its time and there is no short answer," said Tuchel on Havertz, following his side's 2-0 win over Newcastle on Monday.

"If there was one I'd clearly go and talk to him [Havertz] about that to bring out his full potential. What we know, what we can rely on, is that all this potential is in him.

"For any transfer and any player who changes club, things are different. Sometimes players need a little more time to adapt, sometimes players do it quickly, sometimes it's between one match and another. It's a process.

"All we can do is push him [Havertz], support him and give him what he needs. We are figuring this out right now. He made a pretty good start with us, good matches."

