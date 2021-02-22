Chelsea handed double injury boost as Kai Havertz & Christian Pulisic in squad to face Atletico Madrid

Thomas Tuchel has received a double boost ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Chelsea travel to Bucharest, Romania to face Diego Simeone's side in the first leg of the round of 16 clash at the Arena Naţională.

They are yet to be beaten under Tuchel since his appointment last month and he has received a double boost after confirming Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic will be in the squad to face the Spanish side.

"Very happy that both of them are in the group. They trained with us, no complaints, and they travel with us."

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Havertz has been struggling with a knock of late, while Pulisic hasn't been of his former self, the individual who carried Chelsea to Champions League qualification last season.

Mason Mount declared himself fit too after picking up a knock which will provide Tuchel with more positivity.

However the only absentee on the trip will be Thiago Silva who isn't ready to return yet following a thigh problem.

"He is not available. He is training right now. We are leaving and he is not available," added Tuchel.

Confirmed 23-man squad: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Kante, Abraham, Pulisic, Werner, Caballero, Zouma, Mendy, Kovacic, Giroud, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gilmour, James, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Emerson

