Chelsea handed double injury boost with Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham set to be available to face Southampton

Thomas Tuchel has been handed a double injury boost ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea travel to the south coast to face Ralph Hasenhuttl's side inside the top four under the German's leadership for the first time.

They remain unbeaten under Tuchel, six games undefeated, and the Blues have built some welcomed momentum in recent weeks.

And Tuchel has been boosted by Tammy Abraham and Kai Havertz being fit for the Blues to face the Saints at St Mary's.

Abraham was forced off against Newcastle United with an ankle injury and there was concern post-match, but Tuchel confirmed he should be available on Saturday.

“We are very happy that Tammy is very, very good and free for training today at 3pm,” Tuchel said on Friday. “If things go well he’s in the squad.”

While Havertz has been missed from the squad in the last couple of weeks due to a training issue, but after being pictured in training on Thursday, Tuchel also confirmed the German would return to the Chelsea side at the weekend.

Tuchel added: "Kai Havertz is back in training with us and he will join us in Southampton."

Thiago Silva will continue to be on the sidelines as Tuchel stated he wasn't quite ready, while Christian Pulisic is a major doubt with a calf issue.

