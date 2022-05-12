Skip to main content

Chelsea Handed FA Cup Final Boost as Fabinho Doubtful for Liverpool

Chelsea have been handed a boost ahead of the FA Cup final against Liverpool, with Fabinho set to miss the clash.

The midfielder was withdrawn through injury in Liverpool's Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

According to Paul Joyce, Fabinho is set to miss Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea.

imago1011924272h

The report states that Fabinho is set to miss the final after limping off at Villa Park and could also face absences in Liverpool's final two matches of the season in the Premier League.

This will come as a blow to Jurgen Klopp as his side look to chase Manchester City down for the Premier League title.

Brazil national team's physical trainer admitted that Fabinho will not face Chelsea, hoping that the Brazilian will return for the Champions League final.

He said: “We don’t have all the information yet, but we are optimistic that he will reach the Champions League final.”

imago1011924276h

Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones are all fit and in contention to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final, whilst the Blues may be without their midfield star Mateo Kovacic.

The Croatian was taken off against Leeds United after a tough challenge by Daniel James, which resulted in him being sent off.

When asked about Kovacic's injury, Tuchel admitted: "I tell you not as a coach or an expert but I think it's very unlikely we see him (in the FA Cup final)."

Chelsea will be hoping for a miracle as they could also be without N'Golo Kante for the match at Wembley, leaving only Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Saul Niguez as natural midfield options.

imago1011938975h
imago1011938292h
imago1011937017h
imago1011939136h
imago0045854346h
imago1010235509h
imago1009563636h
imago1011897352h
