Chelsea handed FC Porto tie in Champions League quarter-finals

Chelsea will face FC Porto in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side will face FC Porto away from in the first leg, before heading to Stamford Bridge for the second leg.

They booked their spot in the quarter-finals after a 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid in the last-16. Chelsea remain unbeaten in Tuchel's first 13 games in charge.

The first leg ties will be played on the 6/7 April, with the second leg set to be played a week later on 13/14 April.

Full confirmed quarter-final draw:

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

FC Porto vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Prior to the draw, Tuchel claimed that no side would want to face the fearless Blues.

"We are in the draw and right now I am pretty sure that nobody wants to play against us. It will be a difficult challenge, of course, because we are in the last eight.

"But there is no need to be afraid. We take what we get and will prepare the best way possible.

“We feel we deserve it. They play with a special bond and results like this give you a certain edge to achieve special things. You can only do this with a special atmosphere."

