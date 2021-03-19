NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Chelsea handed FC Porto tie in Champions League quarter-finals

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea will face FC Porto in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, it has been confirmed. 

Thomas Tuchel's side will face FC Porto away from in the first leg, before heading to Stamford Bridge for the second leg. 

They booked their spot in the quarter-finals after a 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid in the last-16. Chelsea remain unbeaten in Tuchel's first 13 games in charge. 

The first leg ties will be played on the 6/7 April, with the second leg set to be played a week later on 13/14 April.  

Full confirmed quarter-final draw:

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund 

FC Porto vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Prior to the draw, Tuchel claimed that no side would want to face the fearless Blues.

"We are in the draw and right now I am pretty sure that nobody wants to play against us. It will be a difficult challenge, of course, because we are in the last eight.

"But there is no need to be afraid. We take what we get and will prepare the best way possible.

“We feel we deserve it. They play with a special bond and results like this give you a certain edge to achieve special things. You can only do this with a special atmosphere."

READ MORE: Revealed: Chelsea have 13% chance of winning 2020/21 Champions League

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1001435090
News

Thomas Tuchel's Champions League wish granted as Chelsea avoid PSG in quarter-final draw

1001435090
News

Confirmed: Chelsea's path to the 2020/21 Champions League final in Istanbul

sipa_30580817
Opinions

'Couldn't have asked for a better draw' - Chelsea fans react to Champions League quarter-final draw against FC Porto

sipa_28273668
News

Champions League semi-final draw: Chelsea will face Real Madrid or Liverpool if they progress past FC Porto

sipa_28025909
News

Chelsea handed FC Porto tie in Champions League quarter-finals

sipa_32140361
News

N’Golo Kante delivers verdict on Chelsea’s Champions League chances

sipa_28663439 (2)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Sheffield United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

sipa_32563862
News

Jorginho delivers verdict on Thomas Tuchel's style of football