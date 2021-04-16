Chelsea handed fitness boost after N'Golo Kante given 'green light' to face Manchester City

Thomas Tuchel has been given the 'green light' to play N'Golo Kante for the full 90 minutes against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday at Wembley.

Chelsea head to Wembley looking to make the final two years running, but will be hoping for better fortunes this season after suffering defeat to Arsenal last season.

They will be without Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen for the short trip across the capital, but Tuchel has been given the all clear by the Blues medical team to utilise Kante against Pep Guardiola's side.

"We have the green light for N’Golo to play another game because we had three days between our last game and this one to work with him. He is ready," said Tuchel on Friday to the media in his pre-match press conference.

Asked if he could play the full 90 minutes, he replied: "Yes."

Kante played and started in midweek against FC Porto in the Champions League after Kovacic was ruled out after a hamstring injury in training.

The risk paid off as Tuchel said in Seville and it's clear he has recovered in time for the crucial clash at Wembley on Saturday.

Chelsea have also been handed an injury boost from the Manchester City camp after Blues-linked forward Sergio Aguero was ruled out of the weekend's semi-final clash.

Pep Guardiola declared the 32-year-old would not be fit enough to be involved on Saturday, which could see them revert to a false nine system at Wembley.

