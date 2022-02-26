Thomas Tuchel has an almost fully-fit Chelsea squad to select from for their Carabao Cup final at Wembley against Liverpool.

The current European and World champions head across the capital on Sunday afternoon looking to add a third trophy to their cabinet this season.

Chelsea have had their injury and fitness issues this term, particularly since November, with Covid and injuries to key players affecting their dip in form.

But ahead of the cup final, there were question marks over whether the likes of Reece James, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi would be ready in time for the final.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ziyech and Kovacic picked up knocks in midweek against Lille, while Mount and James are returning from hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively. Hudson-Odoi has been struggling with an Achilles issue.

But Tuchel revealed the positive news ahead of the Wembley showdown, confirming Ben Chilwell is currently the only absentee after they trained at their Cobham base.

“We had training today with everybody out on the pitch except Ben Chilwell. Brilliant news," said Tuchel on Friday. "This is pretty much it.

"Both (Hakim Ziyech & Mateo Kovacic) okay. Everybody joined training from the first to the last minute. We had at the moment no reactions but positive reactions. I hope it stays like this. We have another training tomorrow to have everybody available for Sunday.”

James' return will be a huge boost for Chelsea on the right-hand side of defence, but Tuchel remained coy over whether or not the 22-year-old would be involved at Wembley.

IMAGO / News Images

The Chelsea head coach admitted he will have to wait to see if his crazy or reasonable side comes out when the time comes to select the squad to face Jurgen Klopp's side.

He added: “Very, very good question. Even if I wanted to, I’m not sure if I could answer your question right now. He looked brilliant in the last two training session. Let’s wait for another training session and see if I’m crazy enough to put him on the pitch or if the reasonable side of me wins in the end and we go for step by step. Would be a huge step but honestly yesterday and today he looked so strong, so confident and so involved in training that you are tempted to do it. Let’s see.

"We have a little bit of time. The most important thing for him and us is that he’s back and feels confident to step up on this level like he did yesterday and today. Still two days to go and we will take the decision.”

