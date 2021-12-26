Thomas Tuchel Provides Hakim Ziyech Injury Update Ahead of Aston Villa Trip

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Hakim Ziyech is a doubt for Chelsea to face Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The 28-year-old was absent in midweek against Brentford as Tuchel looked to ring the changes to give several players a rest ahead of the end of the year.

Ziyech played 65 minutes against Wolves last Sunday, but is most likely going to miss the trip to Villa Park.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel is set to have only Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic fit in their recognised attacking line, with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku only returning to training on Thursday following Covid-19 self-isolation.

"For Hakim I don't know, it's very painful," said Tuchel ahead of the Premier League clash. "He got a kick and it's very painful so not a lot of time until Aston Villa."

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea are also set to be without Andreas Christensen despite the Dane returning to training on Thursday.

Tuchel added: "Andreas got an injection and is also very painful in the lower back. So bad news that we've struggled with the same things for several days now and of course we want to be competitive at the same time. Not easy but we try to stay positive and arrive at Aston Villa with full commitment to the competitions."

Chelsea are also set to be without Kai Havertz, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Timo Werner for the encounter in the west Midlands on Sunday evening. Ben Chilwell remains out with an ACL injury.

