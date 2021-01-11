Chelsea handed home tie against Luton Town in FA Cup fourth round

Chelsea will face Luton Town at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round of the FA Cup, it has been confirmed.

The draw was made for the fourth round on Monday night which sees Frank Lampard's side take on Luton Town.

Chelsea headed into the fourth round after a convincing 4-0 win against Morecambe on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Ties will be played on the weekend of the 23/24 January.

Full confirmed fourth round draw:

Cheltenham Town vs Manchester City

AFC Bournemouth vs Crawley Town

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Southampton/Shrewsbury Town vs Arsenal

Barnsley vs Norwich City

Chorley Town vs Wolves

Millwall vs Bristol City

Brighton vs Blackpool

Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Plymouth

Chelsea vs Luton Town

Stockport County/West Ham vs Doncaster

Brentford vs Leicester City

Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday

