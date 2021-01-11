Chelsea handed home tie against Luton Town in FA Cup fourth round
Chelsea will face Luton Town at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round of the FA Cup, it has been confirmed.
The draw was made for the fourth round on Monday night which sees Frank Lampard's side take on Luton Town.
Chelsea headed into the fourth round after a convincing 4-0 win against Morecambe on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.
Ties will be played on the weekend of the 23/24 January.
----------
Full confirmed fourth round draw:
Cheltenham Town vs Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth vs Crawley Town
Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Southampton/Shrewsbury Town vs Arsenal
Barnsley vs Norwich City
Chorley Town vs Wolves
Millwall vs Bristol City
Brighton vs Blackpool
Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham vs Burnley
Sheffield United vs Plymouth
Chelsea vs Luton Town
Stockport County/West Ham vs Doncaster
Brentford vs Leicester City
Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday
----------
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube