Chelsea handed home tie against Luton Town in FA Cup fourth round

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea will face Luton Town at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round of the FA Cup, it has been confirmed.

The draw was made for the fourth round on Monday night which sees Frank Lampard's side take on Luton Town. 

Chelsea headed into the fourth round after a convincing 4-0 win against Morecambe on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Ties will be played on the weekend of the 23/24 January. 

----------

Full confirmed fourth round draw:

Cheltenham Town vs Manchester City 

AFC Bournemouth vs Crawley Town 

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest 

Manchester United vs Liverpool 

Southampton/Shrewsbury Town vs Arsenal 

Barnsley vs Norwich City 

Chorley Town vs Wolves 

Millwall vs Bristol City 

Brighton vs Blackpool 

Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur 

Fulham vs Burnley 

Sheffield United vs Plymouth 

Chelsea vs Luton Town

Stockport County/West Ham vs Doncaster 

Brentford vs Leicester City 

Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday

----------

