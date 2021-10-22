Report: Chelsea Handed Lukaku Boost Despite Missing Up to Four Weeks Out With Ankle Injury

Thomas Tuchel received some welcome news after Romelu Lukaku's 'avoided serious injury' to his ankle, according to reports.

Lukaku, 28, is set to miss up to four weeks of the season after twisting his ankle against Malmo on Wednesday night.

He won a penalty for the Blues after being taken down but the challenge left his hobbling off and now he is set for time on the sidelines.

Chelsea will now be without a recognised centre-forward for several games at least because Timo Werner is also carrying a hamstring injury.

But their was a glimpse of positive news for Chelsea. As per Nizaar Kinsella, following medical examinations, the Blues believe Lukaku has avoided 'serious injury' to his ankle.

Lukaku could now miss all of the game up until the international break in November, as well as potentially missing the clash versus Leicester on November 20.

He is set to be sidelined against Norwich City, Southampton, Newcastle United, Malmo, Burnley at least.

Chelsea will now have to call on their other attackers, including the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech to help the Blues start firing the goals in, in Lukaku and Werner's absence.

Mount has vowed to step up in their absence as he looks to get in on the goals. He is yet to score this season.

"Getting goals from all areas is a big thing for us, a big positive. We can be dangerous from different parts of the team. We can be dangerous from set pieces and the way we play we get people in the box and create chances.

"It's about time I got on the scoresheet. I'm getting in the right areas but it's just not falling for me. Hopefully when the first one goes in the floodgates will open."

