Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss the London derby with Chelsea after the appeal to have his suspension of three games reduced, was rejected.

The two sides come head-to-head on January 21st at Stamford Bridge, but Mikel Arteta will be without his top goalscorer for the trip to west London.

The Gabon international was sent off for the Gunners following a late challenge on Crystal Palace's Max Meyer, and following a VAR check was shown a straight red card.

Arsenal looked to appeal the decision and to get the three-game ban reduced, however that has been rejected.

It comes as a welcome boost to Chelsea, who only recently played the Gunners in the reverse fixture having won 2-1, which Aubameyang scored in that day.

Arsenal's next top goalscorer in the Premier League is Alexandre Lacazette with just five goals, which will be of worry to Arsenal, but to the delight of Frank Lampard.

Chelsea host Arsenal on Tuesday 21st January with the Blues comfortably ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League.

