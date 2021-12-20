Chelsea Handed Major Boost as Jorginho Returns to Training Following Covid-19 Scare

Chelsea received a welcome boost after Jorginho returned to training on Monday following an inconclusive Covid-19 test result.

Jorginho was left out of Chelsea's squad which drew 0-0 to Wolves on Sunday afternoon due to positive and negative Covid-19 results, and therefore Thomas Tuchel left him out as a precaution to take no further risks.

Tuchel's side is already hit with injuries and Covid-19 cases which left the Chelsea boss with no hesitation to leave him at home.

"We left Jorginho out today and it's not even clear until now if he's positive or negative. So we are very responsible with it," said Tuchel on Sunday.

But Chelsea were handed a major boost after it appears Jorginho's test results have come back negative which allowed him to return to team training on Monday.

As Chelsea prepared for their Carabao Cup quarter final on Wednesday night against Brentford, Tuchel also drafted in many youngsters from the academy to fill the void of the players in self-isolation and in the medical room.

The Blues learned on Monday that the game against Brentford is currently on after the EFL confirmed the fixture would take place if both teams can fulfil the cup tie.

"The EFL can confirm that its programme of games in the League, Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy will continue with fixtures to be played where it is safe to do so, and the set squad criteria can be fulfilled by Clubs," read a statement on Monday.

