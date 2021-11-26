Chelsea Handed Major Boost as Kai Havertz Trains Ahead of Manchester United Match

Chelsea have been handed a major boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Manchester United on the weekend as Kai Havertz returned to training.

The German missed the Blues' clash against Juventus after being forced off with injury against Leicester City, not trianing ahead of the Champions League match.

But now the German has trained as pictured by Chelsea FC and shown on their 5th Stand app.

When asked about the injury before Juventus' clash, Thomas Tuchel provided an update.

He said: "We had to take Kai off due to hamstring problems, he felt a bit of tension. We have some doubts with him, we need to check to see if he can train without any problems. This is more or less the question mark. Timo feels good in training yesterday, he is back in the squad again. Mateo Kovacic is out. That’s it.”

He did not provide an update ahead of the Premier League match on Sunday, but confirmed that Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to start.

This could pave the way for Havertz to return as a false nine against the Red Devils.

However, Timo Werner found the back of the net from the bench against Juventus in midweek and could be rewarded with a start up-front.

