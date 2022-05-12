'Not As Bad As First Feared' - Thomas Tuchel Handed Major Mateo Kovacic Injury Boost for FA Cup Final

Mateo Kovacic has handed Chelsea a major boost for the FA Cup final against Liverpool after his ankle injury was revealed to not be as bad as first feared.

The 28-year-old was forced off in the first-half of their 3-0 win over Leeds United on Wednesday night after a dangerous challenge from Daniel James saw red from Anthony Taylor.

Kovacic's injury gave Thomas Tuchel a worry, who admitted it was 'very unlikely' that he'd be fit for the cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Chelsea head coach said the Blues may need a miracle for the midfielder to be fit, with N'Golo Kante also facing a race against time to be available for selection.

"I tell you not as a coach or an expert but I think it's very unlikely we see him (in the FA Cup final)," said Tuchel on Kovacic's ankle injury at Elland Road.

"He's not good. A lot of pain. The same ankle that was already injured. Very bad news on a very nice evening. We don't like this. Hopefully I am wrong.

"If Mateo misses it (the final) I am very disappointed because he was a clear starter. You saw the quality with Jorgi and him in midfield when it was eleven against eleven. We will see. Maybe we have a miracle."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

But Chelsea have been handed a major boost after Tom Roddy of the Times reported that the injury is 'not as bad as first feared' and the Croatian has a chance of being involved in the capital at the weekend.

Kovacic is due to train with his teammates on Friday which will no doubt be when Tuchel decides if the midfielder is fit enough to be selected from the start or bench against Jurgen Klopp's side.

From very unlikely and a miracle, to having a chance. Tuchel, Kovacic and the medical team will now be doing everything they can to give him the best chance of featuring in the final.

