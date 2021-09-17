Tuchel Declares Kante Fit for Chelsea's London Derby vs Spurs

Chelsea will have N'Golo Kante available for selection when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The 30-year-old has been out of action since the international break, missing the wins over both Aston Villa and Zenit St Petersburg due to an ankle injury picked up

Tuchel revealed earlier on in the week that he'd hoped to have Kante back for the Spurs clash as he continued his road to recovery.

"N’Golo had two training sessions yesterday and today but the Champions League game comes a bit too early," said Tuchel prior to the Zenit win. "We don’t take the risk now, this early in the season. We decided to give him another load tomorrow in training. He will have a day off with all of us and rejoin team training on Thursday, Friday, Saturday to be fit and ready for the Tottenham game."

And Tuchel's medical prediction has come true. Kante is back in the squad and available to face Nuno Espirito Santo's side at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

"N’Golo is back in full shape and ready to play," Tuchel told reporters on Friday afternoon in his pre-match press conference.

Kante is expected to come back in the starting XI, which will see either Jorginho or Mateo Kovacic displaced in the midfield should the Frenchman come back in for a starting role.

As Kante returns, Christian Pulisic remains out for Chelsea. He is back in individual training following an ankle injury but won't be available.

Tuchel confirmed there are no other fresh injury concerns.

