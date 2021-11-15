Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chelsea Handed Massive Boost Ahead of Leicester Clash as Romelu Lukaku Returns to Training

    Author:

    Chelsea have been handed a massive boost ahead of their Premier League match against Leicester City as stiker Romelu Lukaku has returned to first team training.

    The striker has been out of action with an injury for a month, going off with an ankle injury against Malmo on October 20.

    Taking to Twitter, Lukaku has revealed that he is back training on the pitch during November's international break.

    Timo werner has also been out for the same period with a hamstring injury, but is yet to return to training.

    Speaking about Lukaku and Werner, Tuchel targetted a November return for his players.

    Read More

    I am not a friend of deadlines and not putting pressure," said Tuchel. "Both of them have a new target and that target is after the national break. This is what they aim for, what we aim for.

    "We will use the time and see what is going on during the second week of the national break. If you ask me the question and I can be more precise than now. We will use the break, have every day treatment for him, Timo and Mateo to bring them on the pitch as soon as possible.”

    Now, Chelsea have met the deadline and will be hoping to have Lukaku available to face Leicester after the international break as the Blues sit top of the Premier League table, three points clear of Manchester City and Liverpool.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007999899h
    News

    Chelsea Handed Massive Boost Ahead of Leicester Clash as Romelu Lukaku Returns to Training

    42 seconds ago
    imago1007664873h (1)
    News

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reveals Emotions Regarding Lack of Premier League Starts at Chelsea

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007887768h
    Transfer News

    Report: Juventus Have '0 Per Cent Chance' of Signing Chelsea Target Aurelien Tchouameni

    1 hour ago
    imago1007585105h
    News

    Report: Atletico Madrid Concerned Over Lack of Saul Niguez Playing Time at Chelsea

    2 hours ago
    imago1007760639h
    Transfer News

    Report: Inter Milan Withdraw Antonio Rudiger Interest Due to Wage Demands

    2 hours ago
    imago0045289887h
    News

    Report: Chelsea Set For Huge Pay Day Ahead of USA TV Deal

    3 hours ago
    imago1006284918h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Express Interest in Angers' Mohamed-Ali Cho Ahead of Summer Transfer

    3 hours ago
    imago1007917197h
    Transfer News

    Jules Kounde Putting Failed Chelsea Move in the Past

    4 hours ago