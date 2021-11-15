Chelsea Handed Massive Boost Ahead of Leicester Clash as Romelu Lukaku Returns to Training

Chelsea have been handed a massive boost ahead of their Premier League match against Leicester City as stiker Romelu Lukaku has returned to first team training.

The striker has been out of action with an injury for a month, going off with an ankle injury against Malmo on October 20.



Taking to Twitter, Lukaku has revealed that he is back training on the pitch during November's international break.

Timo werner has also been out for the same period with a hamstring injury, but is yet to return to training.

Speaking about Lukaku and Werner, Tuchel targetted a November return for his players.

“I am not a friend of deadlines and not putting pressure," said Tuchel. "Both of them have a new target and that target is after the national break. This is what they aim for, what we aim for.

"We will use the time and see what is going on during the second week of the national break. If you ask me the question and I can be more precise than now. We will use the break, have every day treatment for him, Timo and Mateo to bring them on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Now, Chelsea have met the deadline and will be hoping to have Lukaku available to face Leicester after the international break as the Blues sit top of the Premier League table, three points clear of Manchester City and Liverpool.

