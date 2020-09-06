Chelsea will host winners of Middlesbrough/Barnsley in Carabao Cup third round
Matt Debono
Chelsea will face Middlesbrough or Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
The draw was made for the second and third round of the domestic cup competition which will see Frank Lampard's side face Championship opposition in the third round.
Middlesbrough or Barnsley will be the visitors at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues will find out their fate a week prior to the clash in west London as to who they will face.
Lampard's side will see their tie sit in between their Premier League fixtures against Liverpool [home] and West Bromwich Albion [away].
Ties will be played on the week commencing September 21.
Full list of confirmed third round ties:
Bradford City or Lincoln City v Liverpool
Bristol City or Northampton Town v Burton Albion or Aston Villa
Morecambe or Oldham Athletic v Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers
Reading or Luton Town v Manchester United
Derby County or Preston North End v Brighton and Hove Albion or Portsmouth
Ipswich Town or Fulham v Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City v Bournemouth or Crystal Palace
Millwall or Cheltenham Town v Burnley or Sheffield United
Chelsea v Middlesbrough or Barnsley
Wolves or Stoke v Gillingham or Coventry
Leicester v Arsenal
West Brom or Harrogate Town v Southampton or Brentford
Newport or Cambridge United v Oxford United or Watford
Fleetwood or Port Vale v Everton or Salford
Leyton Orient or Plymouth Argyle v Tottenham
West Ham or Charlton Athletic v Leeds or Hull City
