Chelsea will face Middlesbrough or Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The draw was made for the second and third round of the domestic cup competition which will see Frank Lampard's side face Championship opposition in the third round.

Middlesbrough or Barnsley will be the visitors at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues will find out their fate a week prior to the clash in west London as to who they will face.

Lampard's side will see their tie sit in between their Premier League fixtures against Liverpool [home] and West Bromwich Albion [away].

Ties will be played on the week commencing September 21.

----------

Full list of confirmed third round ties:

Bradford City or Lincoln City v Liverpool

Bristol City or Northampton Town v Burton Albion or Aston Villa

Morecambe or Oldham Athletic v Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers

Reading or Luton Town v Manchester United

Derby County or Preston North End v Brighton and Hove Albion or Portsmouth

Ipswich Town or Fulham v Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester City v Bournemouth or Crystal Palace

Millwall or Cheltenham Town v Burnley or Sheffield United

Chelsea v Middlesbrough or Barnsley

Wolves or Stoke v Gillingham or Coventry

Leicester v Arsenal

West Brom or Harrogate Town v Southampton or Brentford

Newport or Cambridge United v Oxford United or Watford

Fleetwood or Port Vale v Everton or Salford

Leyton Orient or Plymouth Argyle v Tottenham

West Ham or Charlton Athletic v Leeds or Hull City

----------

