SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Chelsea handed Morecambe at home in FA Cup Third Round

Matt Debono

Chelsea have been handed a home tie in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup and will face League Two Morecambe.

Last season Chelsea lost in the FA Cup final to Arsenal back in August, and will be hoping to go one step better to lift the silverware.

Ties will be played on the weekend of 8-11 January.

----------

Full draw:

Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle

Southampton vs Shrewsbury Town

Chorley vs Derby County

Marine vs Tottenham Hotspur 

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Stockport County vs West Ham

Oldham Athletic vs AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United vs Watford 

Stevenage vs Swansea City

Everton vs Rotherham United

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City

Arsenal vs Newcastle United 

Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers 

Bristol Rovers vs Sheffield United

Canvey Island/Boreham Wood vs Millwall

Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster Rovers

Stoke City vs Leicester City 

Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End

Crawley Town vs Leeds United

Burnley vs MK Dons

Bristol City vs Portsmouth

QPR vs Fulham 

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Brentford vs Middlesbrough

Manchester City vs Birmingham City

Luton Town vs Reading

Chelsea vs Morecambe Town

Exeter City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich City vs Coventry City

Blackpool vs West Brom

Newport County vs Brighton

Cheltenham Town vs Mansfield Town

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ben Chilwell provides positive injury update on ankle

Ben Chilwell has provided an injury update on his ankle after picking up a knock during Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

by

going

Lampard: Pleased with clean sheet after not giving Kane & Son 'a sniff'

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was pleased with his side's performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic makes return from hamstring injury against Spurs

Christian Pulisic played 16 minutes on his return to action following a hamstring injury.

Matt Debono

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

In a huge clash with big permutations, both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur played out to a 0-0 draw.

Jevans99

Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur played out a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham: Disallowed Werner goal denies Blues top spot

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard talks team selection for Chelsea vs. Spurs

Frank Lampard has been discussing his team which he has picked to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Matt Debono

Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Spurs

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League League.

Matt Debono