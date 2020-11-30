Chelsea handed Morecambe at home in FA Cup Third Round

Chelsea have been handed a home tie in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup and will face League Two Morecambe.

Last season Chelsea lost in the FA Cup final to Arsenal back in August, and will be hoping to go one step better to lift the silverware.

Ties will be played on the weekend of 8-11 January.

----------

Full draw:

Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle

Southampton vs Shrewsbury Town

Chorley vs Derby County

Marine vs Tottenham Hotspur

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Stockport County vs West Ham

Oldham Athletic vs AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United vs Watford

Stevenage vs Swansea City

Everton vs Rotherham United

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers vs Sheffield United

Canvey Island/Boreham Wood vs Millwall

Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster Rovers

Stoke City vs Leicester City

Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End

Crawley Town vs Leeds United

Burnley vs MK Dons

Bristol City vs Portsmouth

QPR vs Fulham

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Brentford vs Middlesbrough

Manchester City vs Birmingham City

Luton Town vs Reading

Chelsea vs Morecambe Town

Exeter City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich City vs Coventry City

Blackpool vs West Brom

Newport County vs Brighton

Cheltenham Town vs Mansfield Town

----------

