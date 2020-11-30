Chelsea handed Morecambe at home in FA Cup Third Round
Matt Debono
Chelsea have been handed a home tie in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup and will face League Two Morecambe.
Last season Chelsea lost in the FA Cup final to Arsenal back in August, and will be hoping to go one step better to lift the silverware.
Ties will be played on the weekend of 8-11 January.
----------
Full draw:
Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle
Southampton vs Shrewsbury Town
Chorley vs Derby County
Marine vs Tottenham Hotspur
Wolves vs Crystal Palace
Stockport County vs West Ham
Oldham Athletic vs AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United vs Watford
Stevenage vs Swansea City
Everton vs Rotherham United
Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City
Arsenal vs Newcastle United
Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers
Bristol Rovers vs Sheffield United
Canvey Island/Boreham Wood vs Millwall
Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster Rovers
Stoke City vs Leicester City
Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End
Crawley Town vs Leeds United
Burnley vs MK Dons
Bristol City vs Portsmouth
QPR vs Fulham
Aston Villa vs Liverpool
Brentford vs Middlesbrough
Manchester City vs Birmingham City
Luton Town vs Reading
Chelsea vs Morecambe Town
Exeter City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich City vs Coventry City
Blackpool vs West Brom
Newport County vs Brighton
Cheltenham Town vs Mansfield Town
----------
