Chelsea Handed Premier League Plan Over World Cup Fixture Rescheduling

Chelsea have been told what disruptions they will face during the 2022/23 season when the World Cup in Qatar is set to take place.

The 2022 World Cup next year will begin on November 21 and the final will take place on December 18, a week before Christmas.

But a mid-season international tournament will see domestic leagues come to a halt and alternative plans have already been made to avoid as much disruptions as possible.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

As per Sky Sports, The Premier League has agreed to break during next season after the weekend of November 12 to incorporate the Qatar World Cup, before resuming fixtures again on Boxing Day.

This will see players have a week of preparations ahead of the tournament, while those reaching the final having just over a week to rest and recover before the Premier League season gets back underway after Christmas.

Executives of all 20 Premier League clubs were in London earlier this week to hold discussions over the plan for next season. The meeting lasted around four hours.

Thomas Tuchel's large squad could come in handy next season. Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The season is set to begin on August 6, a week earlier than the usual start date, while the season will finish in late May with the FA Cup final to be held in June as part of the rescheduling of the fixture programme.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube