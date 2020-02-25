Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard: Outclassed Chelsea handed reality check by Bayern Munich

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard admitted his Chelsea side were handed a reality check after being outclassed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

A brace from Serge Gnabry and a tap-in from Robert Lewandowski saw Bayern take control of the tie which saw Marcos Alonso being shown a straight red card. 

Bayern's blistering attack proved too much for a young and inexperienced Chelsea side in Europe, which now puts Frank Lampard's side on the brink of exiting the competition.

Lampard accepted that the Blues were 'outclassed' by the German side in west London in what was a tough lesson on his side. 

"They outclassed us in every department. Am I surprised? I think we could have done more. I think the level of team they showed that they are, hence why they challenge at the top of the Bundesliga and the Champions League year in, year out. 

CB389F5C-B9EA-449E-A9BD-30BCD5188DCE
Bayern handed Chelsea their heaviest ever defeat at home in the Champions League.Getty Images

"I'm disappointed we couldn't have done better against them, but it's a reality check for everyone in the dressing room. We have to take that one on the chin, look at yourself and no one else. 

"We have to look at the levels that we want to attain at this club, that is club has attained in the past and we have to work to get back there."

A sobering night for Frank Lampard's side against a free-scoring Bayern Munich side. Chelsea are going to need a miracle in Munich next month if they want to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. 

