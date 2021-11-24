Skip to main content
Chelsea Handed Romelu Lukaku Boost Ahead of Manchester United Clash After Post-Match Juventus Runs

Author:

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost ahead of their clash with Manchester United on Sunday as Romelu Lukaku was seen running on the pitch after Chelsea's clash against Juventus.

The Blues smashed the Serie A side 4-0 as goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner secured the three points.

And it got even better for Thomas Tuchel's side as Romelu Lukaku, who was on the bench for the clash, was seen running on the pitch afterwards.

imago1007432510h

The forward, who has been out with an ankle injury for ove a month, could be in line for a return to action when Chelsea face his former club Manchester United on Sunday.

Simon Johnson wrote: "Lukaku is running with no sign of discomfort during post match training drill with some of the other Chelsea subs on the pitch. Ready for Manchester United?"

Read More

imago1007424156h

However, Chelsea have been in fine form, proving that they do not rely on Lukaku to score their goals as they have remained unbeaten during his spell on the sideline and currently sit top of the Premier League table and Champions League Group H.

Thomas Tuchel will have a decision to make as to whether he risks Lukaku from the start on Sunday, with several forward players in fine form as Hudson-Odoi and Werner bagged against Juventus.

