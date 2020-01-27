Chelsea handed Shrewsbury or Liverpool in FA Cup Fifth Round
Matt Debono
Chelsea have been drawn against the winners of the replay between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup.
The Blues have been handed a home tie in the Fifth Round of the competition after the draw was made on Monday evening.
Frank Lampard's side confirmed their spot in the last-16 of the FA Cup after a narrow 2-1 victory against Championship side Hull City.
Meanwhile their potential opponents drew 2-2 in the initial tie after Shrewsbury Town came from two nil down to draw at Liverpool, to take the tie to a replay at Anfield.
Ties will be played on the week commencing Monday 2nd March.
----------
Full list of confirmed ties:
Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City
Reading/Cardiff vs Sheffield United
Chelsea vs Liverpool/Shrewsbury Town
West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United/Oxford United
Leicester City vs Coventry/Birmingham City
Northampton Town/Derby vs Manchester United
Southampton/Tottenham vs Norwich City
Portsmouth vs Bournemouth/Arsenal
----------
What are your thoughts on the draw?
----------