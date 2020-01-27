Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea handed Shrewsbury or Liverpool  in FA Cup Fifth Round

Matt Debono

Chelsea have been drawn against the winners of the replay between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Blues have been handed a home tie in the Fifth Round of the competition after the draw was made on Monday evening.

Frank Lampard's side confirmed their spot in the last-16 of the FA Cup after a narrow 2-1 victory against Championship side Hull City. 

Meanwhile their potential opponents drew 2-2 in the initial tie after Shrewsbury Town came from two nil down to draw at Liverpool, to take the tie to a replay at Anfield. 

Ties will be played on the week commencing Monday 2nd March. 

----------

Full list of confirmed ties:

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff vs Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Liverpool/Shrewsbury Town

West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City vs Coventry/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby vs Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham vs Norwich City

Portsmouth vs Bournemouth/Arsenal

----------

What are your thoughts on the draw?

----------

