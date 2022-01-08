Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur Fixtures as Son Heung-min Picks up Injury

Skip to main content
Chelsea Handed Son Heung-min Boost Ahead of Tough Tests Against Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea have been handed a boost with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min ahead of their two tough tests against the North London side in January. 

The Blues have already beaten their rivals so far this month, with Thomas Tuchel's side winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. 

They will play the second leg away from home next Wednesday night, before facing them again at home in the Premier League at the end of the month. 

imago1008970608h

According to Football.London, former Chelsea boss and current Spurs manager Antonio Conte revealed that Son has picked up a muscle injury after the recent clash between the two sides from the capital.

"It was a strange situation. Against Chelsea I made two substitutions together, Lucas Moura and Son. Not for injury, their sub, but to try to give them 15 minutes of rest.

Read More

"The day after, Son felt a bit of pain in his muscle, in his leg and he had a scan. Now we have to make the right evaluations from the doctors.

"He’s an injury. I don’t know but probably they could stay without training session until the end of this cycle, before the international break."

imago1008970891h

If the South Korean international is deemed unfit to play for Spurs, he could miss both of his side's remaining games against the European Champions this month, as well as the North London derby against Arsenal.

Kai Havertz's early strike and an own goal from Ben Davies have given Tuchel's side the advantage heading into the second leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

imago1008988114h
