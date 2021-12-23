Skip to main content
Publish date:

Chelsea Handed Triple Boost as Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku & Christensen Return Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Author:

Chelsea have been handed a triple boost as Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku and Andreas Christensen have returned to training ahead of their match at Aston Villa.

The trio were unavailable for Chelsea's Carabao Cup quarter final against Brentford through a mixture of injuries and Covid-19.

The club have confirmed that the trio have trained on Thursday ahead of the Boxing Day clash.

imago1006534596h

Lukaku and Hudson-Odoi had post tested positive for Covid-19 and now completed their isolation period, testing negative before returning to training.

Christensen, on the other hand, missed the Carabao Cup fixture due to injury.

This comes after the head coach admitted that the Blues were hoping to have their players back.

Read More

He said: "Let’s see how the guys are. I think two of them can train tomorrow, but they come back from Covid so will for sure feel fatigue and soreness.

imago1008392709h

"It will be another tough one at Aston Villa but we will try to be at our highest level like always."

However, this will not affect Aston Villa's preparation, as Steven Gerrard admitted that his side were preparing to face the best Chelsea side possible.

“You always prepare for the best Chelsea team," he told the official Aston Villa website.

“We will always prepare for the best team, in terms of the opponent. If for any reason it’s not a strong Chelsea team, we’ll deal with that."

