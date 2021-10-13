    • October 13, 2021
    Chelsea Handed Welcome Return of Reece James Ahead of Brentford Clash

    Back in training.
    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been handed a boost ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Brentford as Reece James returns from injury.

    The defender has not featured since being withdrawn against Manchester City in the Blues' first loss of the season weeks ago.

    But now Chelsea FC have confirmed that the England international is back in full training ahead of Saturday's match.

    The news will be a welcomed boost as Chelsea went on to lose the match in which James was replaced, and made it back to back losses as they lost in Turin without the defender too.

    The Blues took to social media to show James back in training during the international break, where he was surprisingly called up to Gareth Southgate's squad despite being unavailable.

    Speaking on the decision, Tuchel joked that James would be playing for the England water polo team.

    sipa_35532545

    He laughed: "When I saw it I thought that maybe Reece goes with the water polo team with England because right now he trains in the pool.

    "I was quite surprised he was selected for the England football team. This will not happen as he is training in the pool right now. My understanding from the last information is that he cannot go. It must be a misunderstanding, nothing else."

    With a week of training under his belt ahead of the Brentford match, Tuchel will be hopeful that James can feature as Chelsea look to continue their title push.

