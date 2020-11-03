Timo Werner says Chelsea are striving to win the Champions League in the coming years.

Chelsea have won the competition once, a time which will forever be impossible to forget for all concerned with the club. A time in 2012 where Roberto Di Matteo's side were written off and against all odds came through an enormous task to reach the final and then to beat Bayern Munich on penalties in their own stadium.

Since then, Chelsea have yet to have success in Europe and are now on the hunt to lift the coveted European silverware once again.

It's been a good start to Group E for Frank Lampard's side - four points from a possible six, and a win against Rennes will put the Blues in touching distance of reaching the knockout stages.

(Photo by MB Media)

Werner, who arrived from RB Leipzig in the summer, previously said that he joined to win titles at Stamford Bridge and now he has revealed Chelsea's European hopes.

"I hope so," said Werner on Chelsea having a good chance to win the Champions League this season.

"I think we’re in the time now when every team plays every three days. Every team who plays in the Champions League is difficult to beat.

"We have a big squad, so many players but also good players, so we have to have the goal to go very far in the competition.

(Photo by Molly Darlington - Pool/Getty Images)

"We are here to win the Champions League and this year is a good chance. Everyone has a lot of games and have to think about how they manage it.

"I think we have a good chance this year or next year [to win the Champions League]. I came here to win titles.

"We are in a good way and we learn from each other and we have a good chance to go very far."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube