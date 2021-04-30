Antonio Rudiger set to earn new Chelsea contract

Chelsea have opened talks with centre-back Antonio Rudiger over a new and improved contract, according to reports.

The 28-year-old's season has been a tale of two halves. The first was under Frank Lampard's management which saw him surplus to requirements after making just four Premier League appearances.

But since his departure and Thomas Tuchel's January arrival, Rudiger has become a regular in the side and has made 12 league appearances.

Now he is set to earn a new deal at the club after it appeared he was heading for the exit door in January.

As per 90min, the Blues have opened talks over a new and improved contract in west London, a reward for his resurgence under Tuchel.

The report claims 'Chelsea have been very happy with the player’s return to the team'. Rudiger wants a pay rise and Tuchel is also happy for him to pen fresh terms.

Rudiger has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich but the Blues are ready to stave off interest ahead of the European Championships this summer to keep him at the club.

What Thomas Tuchel's role is in contract negotiations

Tuchel plays no part in discussions. After fellow defender Andreas Christensen confirmed no talks over a new deal had started with him, the Chelsea head coach revealed he will never get involved in the talks.

He said: "I will not get involved in any other situation, talks or negotiations, I never did and I never will."

