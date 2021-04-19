Chelsea have left the ECA after joining European Super League

Chelsea have left the European Club Association [ECA], it has been confirmed.

After announcing they were one of the 15 founding teams of the new proposed European Super League competition, it has now been confirmed they are no longer part of the ECA.

They join Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal who are all confirmed to have also left the ECA.

What is the ECA?

The European Club Association is a body representing the interests of professional association football clubs in UEFA. It is the sole such body recognised by UEFA, and has member clubs in each UEFA member association

Why has this happened?

A new 20-team European Super League was announced on Sunday evening, which will clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool all take part.

Chelsea and Manchester City are thought to have joined and backed the proposal due to fear of being left behind by the other so called 'big clubs'.

What is the format?

20 participating clubs with 15 Founding Clubs and a qualifying mechanism for a further five teams to qualify annually based on achievements in the prior season.

Midweek fixtures with all participating clubs continuing to compete in their respective national leagues, preserving the traditional domestic match calendar which remains at the heart of the club game.

An August start with clubs participating in two groups of ten, playing home and away fixtures, with the top three in each group automatically qualifying for the quarter finals. Teams finishing fourth and fifth will then compete in a two-legged play-off for the remaining quarter-final positions. A two-leg knockout format will be used to reach the final at the end of May, which will be staged as a single fixture at a neutral venue

