Chelsea have motivation to win Champions League group, says Lampard

Frank Lampard says Chelsea still have the motivation to win their Champions League group despite having already qualified for the knockout stages.

Chelsea currently sit on top of Group E ahead of Sevilla on goal difference having won three games and drawing one - that was against Sevilla at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard confirmed he will make changes to rotate the side in Spain and believes that will be an added motivation for the fringe players to perform well.

"We want to win the group for different reasons, obviously your pathway through would be the beneficial position.

"Also in terms of motivation, those players that haven't played so many minutes, their motivation is to try to show why they should be in the starting XI.

"I have different choices, and it's an opportunity for players to give me more difficult choices moving forward.

(Photo by ChelseaFC)

"And as a collective, we're on a good run, we haven't lost since Liverpool which was a difficult game for us because of circumstances that happened in the game.

"In football my experiences are that if you're going well and you decide you want to flick the switch off, and flick it back on again, it doesn't work that way.

"So we have to remain consistent in our approach."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube