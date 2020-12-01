SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Chelsea have motivation to win Champions League group, says Lampard

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard says Chelsea still have the motivation to win their Champions League group despite having already qualified for the knockout stages.

Chelsea currently sit on top of Group E ahead of Sevilla on goal difference having won three games and drawing one - that was against Sevilla at Stamford Bridge. 

Lampard confirmed he will make changes to rotate the side in Spain and believes that will be an added motivation for the fringe players to perform well.

"We want to win the group for different reasons, obviously your pathway through would be the beneficial position.

"Also in terms of motivation, those players that haven't played so many minutes, their motivation is to try to show why they should be in the starting XI.

"I have different choices, and it's an opportunity for players to give me more difficult choices moving forward.

EoKF1H_XEAAmFha
(Photo by ChelseaFC)

"And as a collective, we're on a good run, we haven't lost since Liverpool which was a difficult game for us because of circumstances that happened in the game.

"In football my experiences are that if you're going well and you decide you want to flick the switch off, and flick it back on again, it doesn't work that way.

"So we have to remain consistent in our approach."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard confirms he will rotate Chelsea squad against Sevilla

Frank Lampard has confirmed he will make changes to his Chelsea side against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Preview: Sevilla vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea travel to Spain to take on Sevilla in the penultimate game of the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night.

Ben Davies

Stat Attack: Sevilla vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea travel to Andalucia to take on Sevilla in a top of the group showdown on Wednesday night in the Champions League at the Ramos Sanchez Pizjuan.

Ben Davies

Callum Hudson-Odoi back in contention to face Sevilla

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is in contention to face Sevilla, confirmed Frank Lampard.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard backs John Terry to be a 'fantastic coach' amid links to Derby County job

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes John Terry will be a fantastic manager after he has been linked with the Derby County job.

Matt Debono

Sevilla vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea travel to Spain to face Sevilla in matchday five of the Champions League group stages on Wednesday night at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Sevilla vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday 2 December and it will be refereed by Artur Dias at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Sevilla: Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic set to return for the Blues

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side travel to Seville to face Spanish side Sevilla with the Blues already through to the knockout stage.

Jevans99

Billy Gilmour returns to Chelsea squad to face Sevilla after knee injury

Billy Gilmour will return to the Chelsea squad for their Champions League clash against Sevilla on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news ahead of Sevilla clash

Frank Lampard has delivered the Chelsea team news to face Sevilla in the Champions League.

Matt Debono