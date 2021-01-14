Chelsea have 'no plans' to bring back former manager Avram Grant in any capacity

Chelsea have no plans to bring ex-boss, Avram Grant, back to the club despite reports suggesting a potential re-union.

Grant, 65, managed Chelsea during the 2007/08 campaign, wherein current Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, netted 20 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for the Blues as they finished runners-up in the Premier League, League Cup and Champions League

According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, club owner, Roman Abramovich, has no plans to bring Grant back into the mix at Stamford Bridge despite Chelsea's recent struggles on the pitch.

Grant has formerly served as Director of Football at West Ham and Portsmouth as well.

With there being constant speculation about Lampard's future, the Israeli took to Instagram, jumping to his ex-player's defence and has called on Lampard to crack the ongoing case and prove his doubters wrong once and for all.

Grant has urged the Chelsea hierarchy that time must be given to Lampard, the same manager under whom this Chelsea squad went on a 17-game unbeaten run - from late October through early December.

There were reports suggesting Abramovich was planning to bring Grant, with whom still maintains a good relationship, back to the fold in west London, to enrich the dressing room with experience and confidence amid Chelsea's recent slump.

Though there have been reports confirming that Lampard's future at the club is in serious threat, the board are will not sack Lampard in the foreseeable future, giving the 42-year-old a last shot at saving his job.

