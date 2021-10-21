    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chelsea Have Premier League Fixtures vs Everton & Wolves Moved Following Club World Cup Decision

    Author:

    Chelsea have had two of their Premier League matches in December moved following the decision to delay the FIFA Club World Cup.

    Their fixtures against Everton and Wolves in their festive schedule have both been pushed back a day.

    Thomas Tuchel's side were due to face Everton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 15 December, but will now host the Toffees on Thursday 16 December at 7.45pm (UK) live on BT Sport. 

    Meanwhile their trip to Molineux a week before Christmas on Saturday 18 December will now be played on Sunday 19 December at 2pm (UK). This game will not be televised for UK based supporters. 

    sipa_35184569

    The fixture push back is because of FIFA's decision to delay the 2021 Club World Cup which was due to be played in December in Japan. 

    But due to Covid-19 implications, the tournament will now be played in the United Arab Emirates in early 2022, which will cause disruption to the Blues' fixture list. 

    Here is Chelsea's December fixture list in full:

    Wednesday 1 December: Watford vs Chelsea 

    Saturday 4 December: West Ham vs Chelsea 

    Wednesday 8 December: Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea

    Saturday 11 December: Chelsea vs Leeds United 

    Thursday 16 December: Chelsea vs Everton

    Sunday 19 December: Wolves vs Chelsea

    Monday/Tuesday 22/23 December: Potential Carabao Cup quarter final

    Sunday 26 December: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

    Wednesday 29 December: Chelsea vs Brighton 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35184698 (3)
    News

    Chelsea Have Premier League Fixtures vs Everton & Wolves Moved Following Club World Cup Decision

    44 seconds ago
    sipa_28663439
    Match Coverage

    Chelsea vs Norwich City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

    25 minutes ago
    pjimage (48)
    News

    Report: Chelsea's Stance in Antonio Rudiger's Contract Demands Revealed

    50 minutes ago
    Madley
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35665630 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Real Madrid & Bayern Munich Growing Confident Over Signing Antonio Rudiger

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (45)
    News

    Report: Chelsea Plan to Confirm Andreas Christensen's New Long-Term Contract Soon

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (47)
    News

    Mason Mount Tells Chelsea Squad to Seize Opportunity in Premier League

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35665827 (1)
    News

    Mason Mount Fires Warning to Chelsea's Premier League & Champions League Rivals

    3 hours ago