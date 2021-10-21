Chelsea Have Premier League Fixtures vs Everton & Wolves Moved Following Club World Cup Decision

Chelsea have had two of their Premier League matches in December moved following the decision to delay the FIFA Club World Cup.

Their fixtures against Everton and Wolves in their festive schedule have both been pushed back a day.

Thomas Tuchel's side were due to face Everton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 15 December, but will now host the Toffees on Thursday 16 December at 7.45pm (UK) live on BT Sport.

Meanwhile their trip to Molineux a week before Christmas on Saturday 18 December will now be played on Sunday 19 December at 2pm (UK). This game will not be televised for UK based supporters.

(Photo by Craig Thomas/News Images/Sipa USA)

The fixture push back is because of FIFA's decision to delay the 2021 Club World Cup which was due to be played in December in Japan.

But due to Covid-19 implications, the tournament will now be played in the United Arab Emirates in early 2022, which will cause disruption to the Blues' fixture list.

Here is Chelsea's December fixture list in full:

Wednesday 1 December: Watford vs Chelsea

Saturday 4 December: West Ham vs Chelsea

Wednesday 8 December: Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea

Saturday 11 December: Chelsea vs Leeds United

Thursday 16 December: Chelsea vs Everton

Sunday 19 December: Wolves vs Chelsea

Monday/Tuesday 22/23 December: Potential Carabao Cup quarter final

Sunday 26 December: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Wednesday 29 December: Chelsea vs Brighton

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube