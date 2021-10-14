    • October 14, 2021
    Chelsea Receive Boost as Romelu Lukaku Returns to Training Ahead of Brentford Clash

    Author:

    Chelsea have received a huge boost as striker Romelu Lukaku returned to training ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Brentford.

    The forward returned early from international duty with Belgium due to 'muscle fatigue'.

    "Romelu Lukaku is suffering from muscle fatigue, same as Eden Hazard. They're not in best conditions to play.

    "They're leaving the national team camp due to these problems - I don't know how long it will take." said Belgium manager Roberto Martinez

    And now, Lukaku has been pictured in training ahead of the Blues' clash with Brentford on Saturday.

    The Blues have also had Reece James and N'Golo Kante back in training, recovering from an injury and COVID-19 retrospectively.

    Antonio Rudiger, on the other hand, has not been pictured as the international stars returned to Cobham.

    Chelsea currently sit top of the Premier League table, one point clear of Liverpool, and will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table as Thomas Tuchel's side look to mount a title charge this season.

    The Blues have had tough fixtures to begin the season but now face a more favourable run.

    The Chelsea boss is expected to provide further team news in his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of the London derby.

