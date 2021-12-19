Skip to main content
Chelsea Have Request to Postpone Wolves Clash Rejected Despite Covid-19 Chaos

Author:

Chelsea will face Wolves  on Sunday at Molineux after the Premier League rejected the Blues' request to postpone the match.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to the west Midlands but that's not without problems after a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.

Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi all tested positive earlier this week, and there has been a further three reported positive cases ahead of the game

imago1008429709h

As per the Telegraph, it led to Chelsea putting in a postponement request to the league on Sunday morning, however that has been denied and the league clash will take place.

Read More

Chelsea are set to have a depleted squad at Molineux which adds to their issues following a poor run of performances in recent weeks, some of which have attracted boos from supporters.

Tuchel called for the Blues to get behind the team to pull them through tough times, and they will need the travelling support on Sunday as they play in difficult circumstances. 

"These things happen (poor results) and I can just tell everybody: we need the support," said Tuchel. "We need the players on top level and we need the supporters on top, top, top level especially when things get a bit tough and a bit tight. We need them even more."

With seven possibly out due to Covid-19 and several injury doubts, Tuchel's side, who are currently in third, have it all to do in their final league game before Christmas.

