'Chelsea Have Their Spirit Back' - Says Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Weekend Burnley Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side 'have their spirit back' ahead of their Premier League clash with Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The west London side will go into the tie following two tough cup ties after their 3-2 FA Cup win over Luton Town on Wednesday and their Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool the Sunday prior.

Tuchel will be hoping to keep up his side's winning ways in the league as Liverpool and Manchester City look to fight for the title.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their game with Burnley on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel was quizzed on his team selection, insisting his players 'have their spirit back'.

"When they deliver like this, they fight for their place and for their right to play the next match in Burnley because we could rely on them.

"This is what they do, this is what they deserve. We want everybody to fight together. Even if they struggle in the moment to have the minutes they wish for.

"We are in a good place. We have the spirit back, the quality back. We have the attitude right in the last matches and we have players back from injury.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"This is good. This is how it needs to be to reach our level of what we demand of ourselves."

Good news for Chelsea emerged on Friday afternoon as six of the Blues' key players returned to Cobham training ahead of their Premier League encounter.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube