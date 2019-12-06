Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea have transfer ban reduced to one-window by CAS

Matt Debono

Chelsea have been successful in their attempts following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over their two-window transfer ban.

The Blues have had their ban halved to one-window, which means they are able to enter the January market.

Following a decision on Friday, Frank Lampard and the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge will now be able to start planning targets for the January transfer window, which is less than a month away.

A decision was made on Friday after the hearing commenced on the 22nd November.

A CAS statement reads: "A Cas arbitration procedure was initiated in June 2019, following the receipt of CFC’s appeal, and conducted by a Sole Arbitrator (Prof. Massimo Coccia (Italy)). The club did not file any application for provisional measures but requested that a final decision be rendered before the end of 2019. A hearing was held at the CAS headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on 20 November 2019.

"The Sole Arbitrator found that CFC did violate Articles 19.1 (related to the international transfer of minors) and 19.3 (related to the first registration of minors) of the RSTP, but for a significantly smaller number of players (about 1/3 of the violations found by FIFA). In addition, the violations of other RSTP rules were found to be less serious than those attributed to Chelsea FC by FIFA.

"Accordingly, the Sole Arbitrator reduced the sanction to one single transfer ban (which Chelsea FC already served during the 2019 summer registration period), and halved the monetary sanction. In view of the upcoming transfer window, the Sole Arbitrator issued his decision without the grounds. The reasoned award is being prepared and is expected to be notified to the parties in early 2020."

Chelsea were initially banned for two transfer windows after FIFA found the club guilty of breaching article 18 and 19, which concerns the signing of minors and third party influence, respectively.

Frank Lampard will be delighted with the outcome as he looks to start signing players to bolster his already exciting and young Chelsea squad.

More to follow.

