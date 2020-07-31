Frank Lampard insists Chelsea haven't looked to target David Luiz ahead of the FA Cup final on Saturday evening at Wembley.

Luiz was sold by Lampard last summer to Arsenal for £8 million and the Brazilian has shown several defensive frailties this season, which has seen him pick up two red cards this season for the Gunners - including against Chelsea back in January in west London.

His performance against Manchester City after the restart was one of his worst displays in an Arsenal shirt after coming off the bench to then being sent off after conceding a penalty, but was then outstanding in the FA Cup final as they kept a clean sheet in the win over Manchester City.

The 33-year-old played with Lampard during his playing days at Chelsea and he was quizzed on whether they have looked to target the 'weak link' who has shown inconsistencies this term on Saturday.

"No, I certainly haven't. I look at Arsenal as a collective and I look at individuals within the team. However we prepare for the game has to remain private.

"But what I do have for David [Luiz] is a real respect as a teammate when we played and won the Champions League in 2012 and the bond of that group, and not just that group but that group over those years was huge. David was a big personality and top player within that.

"So when I think about us preparing for a game against Arsenal with David in the team, I know how good he can be and what an influence he can have on that team, so I look at him in that way, absolutely."

