Chelsea Help Raise Six-Figure Sum From Mind Series

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have raised a total of £228,064.08 for mental health charity Mind following the Mind Series pre-season tournament.

The series saw three games played as the London rivals faced off against eachother.

Chelsea FC have revealed the total funds raised, a combination of all three club's live strteam purchases as well as the money raised from match attendance.

The series helped raise attention to the mental health charity too, bringing millions of eyes to the cause.

Chelsea began the series against Arsenal, beating the Gunners 2-1 at the Emirates before the Blues hosted Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

The 2-2 draw against Spurs was enough to see Chelsea named Champions of the Mind Series in it's first ever tournament.

Speaking after the series, Chief Executive of Mind Paul Farmer said:

"We have been overwhelmed by the level of support shown by the fans, players and staff alike over the course of The Mind Series.

"We know how powerful a platform football can be to create change and having the backing of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to help us put a spotlight on mental health has been invaluable. Alongside the awareness raised, the Series has also surpassed all our expectations in the amount of funds it has raised for our vital local and national services.

"At a national level, funds raised will help support our Infoline and other advice services which have been inundated with enquiries since the pandemic began. At a local level, proceeds from The Mind Series will help support the work of Mind in Haringey, Islington Mind, as well as Hammersmith & Fulham, Ealing & Hounslow Mind, to support the mental health of local communities in partnership with the clubs’ respective Foundations. We would like to thank the fans once again for their generous support and say that, whoever you support, Mind is here to support you."

