'We've Won it All' - Chelsea Heroes Receive Their UEFA Awards After Champions League Success

Chelsea's manager and three star players received their UEFA awards before the Blues' Champions League fixture against Zenit.

Thomas Tuchel, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy all collected their respective awards in front of the Stamford Bridge crowd on Tuesday evening.

The winners were announced during the Champions League group stage draw at the end of August.

In a tweet from the official Chelsea Twitter account, the winners were all pictured with their trophies before kick-off.

The image was captioned with: "We've won it all."

Tuchel was crowned the Manager of the Year after a fantastic few months in charge at the Blues. He joined in January after Frank Lampard's dismissal as boss, and soon led the club to their second Champions League title.

Mendy was named as the Goalkeeper of the Year after some stellar performances last season. He kept nine clean sheets in 12 Champions League games, with only three goals conceded from the group stage to the final.

Frenchman N'Golo Kante was the well deserved recipient of the Midfielder of the Year trophy. His tireless performances were key on Chelsea's road to European glory in May, with many suggesting he should win this year's Ballon d'Or too.

Jorginho received the Men's Player of the Year award after a sensational few months. His control and composure in the Chelsea midfield was also one of the contributing factors in the Blues' second Champions League title, and a Euro 2020 winner's medal capped off a memorable few months for the Italian.

Chelsea won their first group stage game as they began their title defence against Zenit on Tuesday evening, with Romelu Lukaku's second half header proving the difference between the two sides.

