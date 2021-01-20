Chelsea hierarchy keen on exploring German-speaking route in managerial hunt to help unlock misfiring duo

Chelsea are keen to appoint a manager fluent in German as Frank Lampard's replacement should the club decide to part ways with the under-fire Englishman.

The Blues were handed a footballing lesson at the hands of a classy Leicester City side as Brendan Rodgers' men eased to a 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Tuesday night - piling more misery on Lampard.

According to The Athletic, the board are looking to replace Lampard with a candidate who's building grounds were laid in the Bundesliga in an attempt to get more out of German duo, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

(Photo by TIM KEETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea's big-money signings have failed to justify their hefty price tag since their switch from Germany to the Premier League in the summer.

Werner, who had a goal ruled out for offside after coming off the bench against Leicester, have now found the net on just one occasion in his previous 15 outings across all competitions - that strike coming against Morecambe in the FA Cup third-round.

Havertz, who's struggled with Covid-related issues during his young Chelsea career, has been a peripheral figure in Chelsea's midfield and has looked a shadow of the player who lit up the Bundesliga with his craft and trickery last season.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

A few names who fit this profile are Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Ralf Rangnick - all of whom have tested themselves at the top-level of German football.

An appointment in such a direction would certainly help Christian Pulisic recover form too - the American spent three seasons at Borussia Dortmund before moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2019.

Frank Lampard is set to hold crisis talks with the Chelsea board following the Leicester defeat, which leaves them in eighth place in the league table.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube