Chelsea record highest net-profit across world over previous two transfers windows

Chelsea have recorded the highest net-profit following the previous two transfer windows, it has been revealed.

Roman Abramovich has overseen the highest amount of incoming revenue from transfers in the previous two transfers windows.

Liverpool are the only other Premier League side to have recorded a positive net spend.

The CIES Football Observatory revealed Chelsea's position at the top of the charts with over €200 million net profit.

The sale of Eden Hazard in the summer gave Chelsea a minimum of €100 million plus add-ons.

Chelsea's only acquisition was Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid despite the transfer ban, which has seen the Blues' spend only reach €45 million.

They are the only side to be in the top 10 in the world for positive net-spend from the Premier League.

The readings from the CIES Football Observatory's findings reflect Chelsea's strong position in comparison to the rest of their domestic competition.

Only Liverpool have been able to match the Blues in a positive net spend, whilst Manchester United and Tottenham have recorded the highest negative net spends.

The findings will help boost Chelsea's £96 million financial loss which was recorded for the 2018/19 season.

Frank Lampard will be frustrated at these figures after he wasn't backed in the January transfer market despite the funds clearly being available.

Roman Abramovich and co will have no justification to support themselves should there not be a raid of the transfer market in the summer.

