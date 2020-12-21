NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Chelsea 'hope' Hakim Ziyech could feature against West Ham

Chelsea are hoping Hakim Ziyech could return to the side to feature against West Ham on Monday. 

The 27-year-old has been on the sidelines following a hamstring injury picked up in the 3-1 win against Leeds United.

Ziyech returned to training last week and Lampard stated that they would make a late assessment over his involvement against West Ham.

It was previously reported that the match could come 'too soon' for Ziyech, however a fresh report from Nizaar Kinsella of Goal suggests Ziyech could feature. 

"It is hoped that after he returned to training in recent days that he could play some part against West Ham on Monday," wrote Kinsella. 

It would be a big boost for the Blues should the Moroccan return with the Blues missing a natural right-winger. 

Chelsea will be without Reece James who is being rested after a knee problem, which saw him undergo a scan. Cesar Azpilicueta is expected to come into the side. 

