Thomas Tuchel is aiming to welcome back Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger from injury against Manchester United on Thursday night.

The 29-year-old missed the 4-2 defeat to Arsenal in midweek as well as the 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger was nursing a groin problem, however Tuchel has now confirmed he is also struggling with a hamstring issue.

"The injury of Toni, in one leg it's the groin and the other a bit the hamstring," confirmed the Blues head coach post-match on Sunday.

IMAGO / PA Images

"He is somebody that plays through the pain and is used to it, but it's muscle pain and huge discomfort. He feels insecure because he is not used to having muscle injuries. So he feels like it could happen."

Chelsea now don't play until next Thursday when they head to Old Trafford to face Ralf Rangnick's out-of-form Red Devils.

Rudiger could return in the north west should their return plan go to plan.

Tuchel added: "He wants to come back, and the plan is he is back on Tuesday in training for Thursday (against Manchester United). Hopefully, we can stick to the plan."

IMAGO / Action Plus

Rudiger's return could be the first time he plays for Chelsea since his summer departure was announced. Tuchel confirmed the reports of the Germany international leaving when his contract expires at the end of the season.

After the club and Tuchel did all they could to keep the centre-back, Rudiger will remain an important figure in the team until he departs, something which Tuchel has zero doubts about.

The Chelsea boss continued: "No, absolutely no concern. He has no doubts and has made no doubts about it, he will play until the end of the season with everything he has. This is what he did from day one, and it's what he will do until the last minute. I am 100 per cent sure."

