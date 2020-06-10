Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea host friendly against Championship side Reading at Cobham

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side continue to prepare for the Premier League restart next week as they line up two friendlies against Championship opposition. 

They kickstarted their match practice on Saturday at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in an in-house game between the first-team where they were split into two sides - 'home' and 'away'. 

As per the Standard, the Blues hosted their first friendly at the Cobham training ground against Championship outfit Reading. 

Chelsea will also play Queens Park Rangers ahead of the restart where Lampard's side will face Aston Villa in their first Premier League game back since March. 

This will take place at the weekend, according to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella. 

The Blues' first game in the Premier League after the restart is against Aston Villa on Sunday 21 June. 

----------

