Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan 'summer priority' for Chelsea to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has reportedly started planning his summer transfer activity and has made LOSC Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan a priority.

Chelsea were unable to complete any business in the recent January transfer window, despite having their two-window transfer ban reduced which allowed them to sign players last month. 

Frank Lampard was left frustrated though, as the Blues failed to land any signings, despite constant hints being made by Lampard during January,

But Eurosport report that Chelsea are already planning their summer targets as the run-in to the end of the season comes into full flow.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been dropped recently by Frank Lampard following scrutiny for his recent performances between the posts.Getty Images

LOSC Lille shot-stopper Mike Maignan has been earmarked as a 'summer priority' for the Blues. 

According the report, Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the Frenchman for several months as they look to resolve their goalkeeping problem.

It comes in light of Kepa Arrizabalaga being dropped for Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Leicester City at the beginning of February, which has cast doubt over his future at the club. 

Head coach Frank Lampard insisted it wasn't a decision which was taken lightly. 

"It’s a decision I have not taken lightly," Lampard said. "They train together, they are are close and it’s one I thought I’d make for this game. 

"I trust in Willy, he’s very professional."

Willy Caballero is expected to leave at the end of the season when the Argentine's contract comes to its end. 

Crystal Palace's Vicente Guaita and Burnley's Nick Pope have also been targeted by the Blues.

