Pictures: Chelsea host in-house game at Stamford Bridge ahead of Premier League restart

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side underwent an in-house game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon as they ramped up their preparations ahead of the Premier League season returning. 

After the season was suspended back in March, Chelsea are due to return to action on Sunday 21 June against Aston Villa in the Premier League at Villa Park before returning to Stamford Bridge to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side on Thursday 25 June. 

It was revealed that the Blues held a game in west London between the squad as the teams were split into 'home' and 'away' sides. 

No official score or teamsheet was released by the club but it appeared that Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek got on the scoresheet at Stamford Bridge. 

Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pedro and Tammy Abraham all were in the home strip. 

While Christian Pulisic, Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovacic, Billy Gilmour, Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger were some of the Blues on the 'away' side. 

Several academy stars joined the first-team including Armando Broja, Tino Anjorin and Henry Lawrence.

----------

Here are some of the images as the Blues stepped up their preparations:

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC)
(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC)
(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC)
(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC)
(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC)
(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC)
(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC)
(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC)

----------

