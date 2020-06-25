Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea in talks with Willian over new contract beyond the summer, confirms Frank Lampard

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed that they are in talks with Willian regarding a fresh contract at the club.

The 31-year-old is out-of-contract this summer and was expected to depart but the Blues are trying to convince the Brazilian to stay beyond the summer. 

Speaking on Wednesday in his press conference ahead of Chelsea's clash with Manchester City, Lampard said: "We are still talking to the players, and with Willian in particular. I always felt confident that they would remain with us, they have shown professionalism throughout their time at the club and been brilliant servants in all senses for Chelsea for many years.

aston-villa-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (18)
(Photo by Justin Tallis/Pool via Getty Images)

"That level of professionalism was a sign that they wanted to stay. We will keep talking and will see what happens, but I think the main focus for everyone is the remaining games that we have to play.

"Behind the scenes we will talk. I get on very well with Willian, the club gets on very well with Willian. I don’t want to talk too much about next season but what I will say is that I want Willian to play his best games for Chelsea for the remaining games of this season."

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-training (12)
(Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Lampard was pleased to tie Pedro and Willian down on short-term deals which will see them finish the current season with Chelsea.

"I’m pleased," said Lampard. "Negotiations were relatively easy, because both sides wanted the same thing.

"It was hard for me to comment too much before it was announced yesterday but I always felt confident that they would remain. 

"The two players wanted to make sure they could see the season out with us and at this point we need them in the squad, because they’re both important players for us so I’m happy."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League when they host Manchester City on Thursday night in their first home game since the season restarted following the three month suspension.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea versus Manchester City on Thursday 25th June will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard pleased to extend Willian and Pedro's contracts until end of season

Frank Lampard has revealed his delight after Chelsea confirmed that they had agreed to extend Willian and Pedro’s contracts at the club until the end of the season.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea haven’t tabled bid for Kai Havertz

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists they have not made a bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

Matt Debono

Team News: Frank Lampard confirms two absentees for Man City clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news as they welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Thursday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises super-sub Christian Pulisic after instant impact for Chelsea against Aston Villa

Frank Lampard has hailed Christian Pulisic after he came on in the second-half and started the Blues second-half comeback against Aston Villa.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic delighted to score in Chelsea's 2-1 win against Aston Villa

Christian Pulisic came off the bench for Chelsea against Aston Villa and had an instant impact for the Blues as they turned it around at Villa Park to clinch a 2-1 victory in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud seal Chelsea comeback against Aston Villa

Chelsea came from behind to claim all three points against Aston Villa courtesy of second-half goals from Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud.

Matt Debono