Chelsea in talks with Willian over new contract beyond the summer, confirms Frank Lampard

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed that they are in talks with Willian regarding a fresh contract at the club.

The 31-year-old is out-of-contract this summer and was expected to depart but the Blues are trying to convince the Brazilian to stay beyond the summer.

Speaking on Wednesday in his press conference ahead of Chelsea's clash with Manchester City, Lampard said: "We are still talking to the players, and with Willian in particular. I always felt confident that they would remain with us, they have shown professionalism throughout their time at the club and been brilliant servants in all senses for Chelsea for many years.

(Photo by Justin Tallis/Pool via Getty Images)

"That level of professionalism was a sign that they wanted to stay. We will keep talking and will see what happens, but I think the main focus for everyone is the remaining games that we have to play.

"Behind the scenes we will talk. I get on very well with Willian, the club gets on very well with Willian. I don’t want to talk too much about next season but what I will say is that I want Willian to play his best games for Chelsea for the remaining games of this season."

(Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Lampard was pleased to tie Pedro and Willian down on short-term deals which will see them finish the current season with Chelsea.

"I’m pleased," said Lampard. "Negotiations were relatively easy, because both sides wanted the same thing.

"It was hard for me to comment too much before it was announced yesterday but I always felt confident that they would remain.

"The two players wanted to make sure they could see the season out with us and at this point we need them in the squad, because they’re both important players for us so I’m happy."

