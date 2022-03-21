Chelsea are in talks with Government officials over getting a commercial ticket agency to sell tickets to fans for their upcoming games, including the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Crystal Palace, as well as for the Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel's side are unable to sell any further tickets, as of March 10, following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich as the Blues were placed under a special operating licence by the Government.

It saw them only have 700 fans at Middlesbrough on Saturday and the game against Brentford on April 2 is, currently, set to be the final game which Stamford Bridge will see a full house.

If Chelsea is sold, which it is currently in the process of as Raine review bids before deciding on a shortlist early this week, then a new licence will be given and Chelsea will be able to resume ticket sales.

IMAGO / PA Images

But should they not, and the current licence remains active, Chelsea are finding solutions to ensure their supporters aren't affected and can attend upcoming games.

The Times reports that a commercial ticket agency could sell tickets on the club's behalf for the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Crystal Palace.

The proposal has been put to the Office of Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) which oversees the current licence Chelsea are under.

It would mean Chelsea would be able to sell tickets to supporters for their Champions League quarter-final ties - home and away - against Real Madrid, with the proposal suggesting that the ticket revenue goes into a frozen account, which would be a part of the sale and proceeds would be distributed to victims of the war in Ukraine.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

If the games take place after Chelsea has been sold, the ticket revenue could then go to the new owners from the frozen account.

As quoted by the Mirror, DCMS chair Julian Knight has called for the FA to be allowed to sell tickets for the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley to Chelsea fans.

"The FA must be allowed to sell tickets to Chelsea fans so long as all money goes to the people of Ukraine.

"Chelsea is more than just its owner, it’s a living organism with huge importance to its fans and community.

"It was understandable that last week’s game v Boro went ahead without Chelsea fans but, with this much notice, the FA have no excuse for excluding them."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube