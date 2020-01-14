Chelsea 'increasingly unlikely' to activate Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake's buy-back clause

Chelsea are reportedly unlikely to activate the buy-back clause they have for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake this month.

The Blues sold the 24-year-old to Bournemouth in June 2017 for around £20 million, but inserted a buy-back clause of £40 million should they wish to re-sign the centre-back.

But the clause ends at the end of the current January transfer window, so any deal that Frank Lampard wants to make regarding Ake needs to be made within the next two or so weeks.

However, a report from The Sun suggests Chelsea are becoming increasingly unlikely to bring Nathan Ake back to Stamford Bridge this month.

----------

----------

Initially, Chelsea were reportedly only going to land the Cherries centre-back should Andreas Christensen be sold by the club this month.

But Andreas Christensen has been 'handed a lifeline' in west London, which suggests plans to make a move for a centre-back could be put on hold, cooling the interest in the Cherries defender.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was full of praise for Andreas Christensen at the weekend after he was handed a rare start, and ruled out any potential Chelsea exit.

"I can rule it out," Lampard said on any potential transfer.

Andreas Christensen kept a clean sheet on his return to the Chelsea side against Burnley at the weekend. Getty Images

"I like Andreas as a player; I've always liked him. I used to train with him and saw the talent coming through. Iwant Andreas to be the best he can be. When you see the height, the athleticism and the quality on the ball. The reality is we have competition at centre-back here.

"I have to choose on what I see and generally two of them won't be happy."

The Athletic have also reported that Andreas Christensen wants to remain at the club to fight for his place.

----------

