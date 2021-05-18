Chelsea Injury and Fitness Latest vs Leicester: Abraham, Kovacic, Pulisic & Christensen

Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back against Leicester City when they face them in the Premier League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side need a win to keep their top four hopes alive, although it is still in their hands as they sit one point ahead of Liverpool in fifth place.

They are set to have a fully fit squad once again when they host the Foxes just three days on from their FA Cup final defeat to Brendan Rodgers side.

Here's the latest team news ahead of the Premier League clash:

Mateo Kovacic/Andreas Christensen/Tammy Abraham

In his pre-match press conference, Tuchel made it clear that Abraham is fit and it's just down to selection process to why he isn't featuring.

Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen are fit and the Chelsea head coach hinted that they will both be included in the squad on Tuesday.

"It's just the amount of people I can nominate for a game," said Tuchel on Abraham's omission.

"I decided to start with Timo as the nine and we also had Oli [Giroud] and Kai [Havertz] who can also play as a nine. It's not personal.

"Kova wasn't in the squad and when he comes back, maybe I have to eliminate Andreas Christensen because of the number of players.

"Everyone deserves to be in the squad. I understand Tammy’s frustrations and it wasn't the first time. We have other guys in the same situation. This isn't the moment to complain and explain too much. It's the moment to live in the moment as these are the decisive weeks of the season."

Christian Pulisic

Tuchel has admitted he didn't want to risk the 22-year-old from the start against the Foxes at Wembley. He could be in line to start in west London on Tuesday.

He said: "For example would Christian Pulisic have deserved to play in the FA Cup final? Yes, of course, and it was not a good feeling to not let him start. But if he was in a risk of maybe re-injury and then he would be out for the next three matches, that would be the bigger regret for me."

