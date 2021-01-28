Chelsea injury boost: N'Golo Kante returns to training ahead of Burnley clash

N'Golo Kante has provided Chelsea with an injury boost after he turned to training ahead of their Premier League match against Burnley on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has been suffering from a hamstring injury and hasn't featured since the start of the month, due to suspension and then injury.

Kante missed Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge which ended in a 0-0 draw against Wolves on Wednesday night, but he has now returned to training ahead of the weekend's game against Burnley in west London.

Tuchel confirmed Kante's return in his unveiling press conference on Thursday.

"It is hard for me to judge right now," said Tuchel on judging his squad.

READ MORE: The message Frank Lampard sent to new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

READ MORE: Chelsea set to lose Anthony Barry as he closes in on Fleetwood Town job

"We have now one game and two training sessions and I am very happy with what I see so far, the performance, the attitude and the talent and potential.

"I think the squad is not too big. N’Golo Kante came back today so we have 22 players plus the goalkeepers for our programme in the three competitions. Absolutely not too much.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"I have the feeling right now that the guys deserve to be trusted and I want to trust everybody. If a possibility comes along that we all agree will make us stronger right away, we will not hesitate I am sure, but it is not like we have the absolute need to do something."



Tuchel is delighted to have Kante finally under his wing after trying to sign him in the past.

"I wanted many years to have N’Golo Kante in my team and now I have him here," said Tuchel post-Wolves.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube